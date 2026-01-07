SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS IN THE MIDDLE OF A GIGGLE FIT: Larry Page Leaves Calif. Amid Billionaire Wealth Tax Push.

Page has shifted the registrations of several key entities — including his family office and a flying-car venture — from California to Delaware, according to state filings.

He has also personally relocated out of California ahead of a potential statewide vote on a wealth tax. Page told friends last month he was considering a move to Florida.

The proposed measure would impose a one-time 5% tax on individuals with assets exceeding $1 billion.