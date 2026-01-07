ANALYSIS: TRUE. What Separates Tim Walz From Other Democrats Is He Got Caught.

Now, however, Walz is most known as the Minnesota governor who oversaw and enabled a years-long scam in which Somalis occupying large swaths of his state were pocketing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars with fake child care and health care operations that provided no services to anyone at all. The scheme was uncovered mostly through federal prosecutions, which were then covered by our dying national news media. But most devastating for Walz and the state’s whole government was a 45-minute video produced by a 23-year-old YouTuber who demonstrated just how brazen the fraud was by simply knocking on “child care center” doors — only to be greeted by savage Somalis who spoke next to no English and had no kids inside.

The mass fraud was made possible by obscene welfare programs that Democrats like Walz — especially Walz — champion in order to lock in votes from impoverished foreigners and otherwise ne’er-do-wells who have no interest in working. “We have to make it easier for folks to be able to get into that business and then to make sure that folks are able to pay for that,” Walz said at the vice presidential debate last year. “We were able to do it in Minnesota.”