HMMM: Trump’s capture of Russian oil tanker sets a perilous precedent.

The dramatic seizure of two Russian-linked oil tankers by American forces throws up complicated legal questions as well as the risk of reprisals, experts have warned.

The US Coast Guard on Wednesday swooped on two vessels it had been pursuing for weeks over alleged breaches of the naval blockade imposed on Venezuela.

The vessels – known as Bella 1 and M Sophia – are thought to be part of Moscow’s “shadow fleet” and are accused of flying false flags and carrying out sanctions-busting activities.

But they were seized in what Russia claimed were international waters, a controversial move that would raise complicated questions of international law, shipping industry insiders have said.

US and UK officials have claimed they acted lawfully.