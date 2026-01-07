BERLIN OUTAGE: The Consequence of Ignoring Leftist Extremism.

The German authorities knew for months that the capital’s power network was at risk of an attack by left-wing activists, because plans were laid out in a pamphlet published in August. Yet as the weekend’s arson-induced outage—which plunged large parts of Berlin into darkness and left tens of thousands of residents without electricity amid freezing winter conditions—revealed, these same authorities simply were not prepared. AfD co-leader Alice Weidel said this “blatant failure” was telling of “the politically motivated prioritisation” of the security authorities: Instead of combating real threats, they target blameless citizens and the country’s largest opposition. With devastating consequences for our infrastructure and the safety of the people. Separately, she pointed the finger at Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his coalition partners, saying “the CDU/SPD Senate bears the responsibility with its inaction” and warning that “the renewed left-terrorist attack on the power grid”—indeed, this was the second left-wing extremist attack on the city’s power infrastructure in just four months—“shows where the state’s downplaying of left-wing extremism leads.”

Can it get worse? It’s Germany – of course it can get worse: Thanks to Germany’s Insane Green Energy Laws, the Berlin Blackout Just Got More Dangerous.

Yesterday morning, we told you how a Leftist, Antifa-linked eco-activist group in Germany sent Berlin into a blackout during the freezing winter. The Vulkan Group published a letter taking responsibility for the terrorist attack on Berlin’s energy infrastructure, writing, “In the greed for energy, the earth is being depleted, sucked dry, burned, ravaged, burned down, raped, destroyed. The aim of the action is to cause significant damage to the gas industry and the greed for energy.” It also said it was “cutting off power to those in power.” How harming innocent Berlin residents and businesses is harming those “in power” is beyond us, but the Left doesn’t care who they hurt in pursuit of their agenda. And, thanks to Germany’s already insane “green” laws, the city is now at risk that its “eco-friendly” heat pumps might actually explode thanks to the terrorists.

NEW – Heat pumps are at risk of explosion due to the ongoing multi-day power outage in southwest Berlin. pic.twitter.com/4JRviXU5kA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 5, 2026

Because much of the media subscribes to the notion of “no enemies on the left,” and are terrified of promoting any news that benefits the “far right” AfD, there’s been plenty of anti-journalism to bury the story, or at least the culprits: