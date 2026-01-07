GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: FireAid Funneled Cash to Podcasters, Illegals and Fungus Planting.
“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Miles Teller shared an emotional promise during last year’s FireAid benefit concert.
“All of the money raised will go directly to people who need it now.”
Early reports suggested that was hardly the case. Last September, The New York Post revealed that of the $100 million raised by musicians such as Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Billie Joe Armstrong and more, some of the funds went to nonprofits with very little connection to fire safety or reparations.
Think:
- The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation
- Podcasters discussing the wildfires
- Sanitizing pre-schools
- NAACP Pasadena
- My Tribe Rise
- The CA Native Vote Project
- The Los Angeles Black Worker Center
Now, Rep. Jim Jordan has released a scathing update on the FireAid money matter.
The Ohio Republican’s assessment confirms that some of the money in question didn’t go directly to the victims of last year’s Palisades fire as promised.