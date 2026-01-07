GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: FireAid Funneled Cash to Podcasters, Illegals and Fungus Planting.

“All of the money raised will go directly to people who need it now.”

Early reports suggested that was hardly the case. Last September, The New York Post revealed that of the $100 million raised by musicians such as Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Billie Joe Armstrong and more, some of the funds went to nonprofits with very little connection to fire safety or reparations.

Think:

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation

Podcasters discussing the wildfires

Sanitizing pre-schools

NAACP Pasadena

My Tribe Rise

The CA Native Vote Project

The Los Angeles Black Worker Center

Now, Rep. Jim Jordan has released a scathing update on the FireAid money matter.

The Ohio Republican’s assessment confirms that some of the money in question didn’t go directly to the victims of last year’s Palisades fire as promised.