BYRON YORK: Jack Smith reveals Jan. 6 committee charade.

Then, in June, [Cassidy] Hutchinson changed lawyers and offered the committee a really big story: On Jan. 6, she said, then-President Trump demanded that the Secret Service drive him to the Capitol, and when agents declined to do so, Trump physically attacked his own Secret Service detail in an effort to grab the wheel of the presidential limousine and point it toward the Capitol.

* * * * * * * *

Smith did not say that he had eliminated Hutchinson as a witness, but his words suggested that if he were trying to present a concise, compelling case to a jury, he would not include Hutchinson’s hearsay version of events. “If I were a defense attorney and Ms. Hutchinson were a witness, the first thing I would do was seek to preclude some of her testimony because it was hearsay,” Smith said.

With that, the final molecules of air leaked out of the Cassidy Hutchinson balloon. It is hard to remember today just how wildly agitated many in the press became when Hutchinson told her story, unchallenged, to the Jan. 6 committee. It’s an old saw that a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth can put on its shoes. That’s certainly what happened in this case. It would be months and years before the public learned about problems with Hutchinson’s testimony.

Now, from the improbable source of Jack Smith, we have the final word — not just on Hutchinson’s account, but on the misleading methods of the Jan. 6 committee.