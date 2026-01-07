January 7, 2026

DISPATCHES FROM THE SOMALI PIRATES:

Exit question: “I’m going to ask again, does that make Minnesota stronger or weaker?”

UPDATE:

Here’s the article that Barry’s account linked to in 2023: ‘Transformational’ and also ‘bonkers:’ Minnesota Legislature ends its session of historic spending, policy changes.

“Transformational and bonkers” sums up Minneapolis quite well these days.

Posted at 12:55 pm by Ed Driscoll