DISPATCHES FROM THE SOMALI PIRATES:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Rep. Brandon Gill just went RAPID-FIRE mode exposing the Somalis leeching off the taxpayer en masse, the Democrat witness is FURIOUS! "What percent of Somali households are on welfare in general? 81%." "After 10Y of being in the US, what percent of Somali… pic.twitter.com/WqxBpzOxv1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2026

Exit question: “I’m going to ask again, does that make Minnesota stronger or weaker?”

UPDATE:

Here’s the article that Barry’s account linked to in 2023: ‘Transformational’ and also ‘bonkers:’ Minnesota Legislature ends its session of historic spending, policy changes.

“Transformational and bonkers” sums up Minneapolis quite well these days.