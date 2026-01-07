NOTHING IS CERTAIN: Is Iran Losing Control Of Kurds and Lurs?

A friend sent a video showing police joining protestors as a sign the regime was crumbling.

Tiny problem: The city of Ilam is overwhelmingly Kurdish and very far from Tehran. So we can’t use Ilam as proof that the mullahs are on the brink of losing power, as much as that is a consummation devoutly to be wished.

But it’s an interesting data point, as is Kanal 13’s video on the Islamic regime losing control of Abdanan as well.