FACE, MEET PALM:

Trump: “We captured Maduro to stop the drugs, get access to oil reserves and exert influence” Ezra Klein: The administration is lying to us all. They didn’t do this for hugs and butterflies, they are doing it to stop the drugs, get access to oil reserves and exert influence pic.twitter.com/VfFjyh3UZd — Avi (@AviFelman) January 6, 2026

I understand the Times will print or run with anything to make Trump look bad, but Klein’s desperation here doesn’t even rise to the level of comical.