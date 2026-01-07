WITAH?

‼️‼️🇺🇸🇷🇺 #BREAKING Despite Russia deploying a submarine to protect the tanker Bella 1 in the Atlantic Ocean, U.S. airborne forces began helicopter landings on the tanker minutes ago. An operation is currently underway to seize the tanker belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet.

Still developing — and quickly.

UPDATE: Here’s some background from an OSINT account:

Yesterday I published an analysis on the tanker MARINERA arguing that this was not a routine sanctions evasion case and not a simple oil shipment problem because the behavior around this vessel did not fit commercial logic and instead tracked with mission logic. Three hours later, the Wall Street Journal confirmed that Russia has deployed naval units, including a submarine, to escort MARINERA through the North Atlantic and deter any U.S. attempt to board or seize her, which materially changes how this transit should be understood.

States do not assign submarines to protect fuel cargo, and they do not escalate naval posture to defend a marginal tanker.. A submarine escort is not asset protection and it is not commercial risk management but deterrence signaling used when cargo, passengers, or onboard capability are politically or strategically sensitive. In my report, I assessed that MARINERA was likely tied to the movement of high value personnel, ISR capability, or sensitive mission equipment, and that the early U.S. interest combined with Russia’s political response suggested this was being treated as a protected transfer rather than a commercial shipment.

The Russian decision to deploy naval escorts, including a submarine, aligns with that assessment because oil and a rusty hull are replaceable while people and capabilities are not. This is why this case is now being handled as a contested movement operation rather than a shipping issue. This is also why it is drawing military assets, why it is being defended in the open, and why it should be analyzed as a strategic transfer problem rather than protecting a comparatively worthless shadow fleet asset.

The escort, as I predicted in my report, confirms that “Marinera” is not about sanctioned oil and never was.