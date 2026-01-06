January 7, 2026

WHAT WAS CHINA’S TAKEAWAY FROM OUR MISSION TO GRAB MADURO?

The lengthy tweet concludes:

Now I’m going to suggest that you juxtapose two phrases: “thermobaric bombs” and “Three Gorges Dam”. A China that’s naked from the air has the biggest glass jaw in human history.

Now I think there’s pretty good odds that the invasion of Taiwan will never happen at all.

In his 2004 book Dresden, historian Fredrick Taylor wrote that during WWII, the Allies dropped thousands of propaganda leaflets on the Nazi Reich that read, “Europe is a fortress. But it is a fortress without a roof.” The CCP may have reached a similar conclusion about Asia.

Posted at 7:15 am by Ed Driscoll