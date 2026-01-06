WHAT WAS CHINA’S TAKEAWAY FROM OUR MISSION TO GRAB MADURO?

This is an extremely important point that I've been thinking about ever since we got an unexpected audit of Venezuela's air defenses. Russian SAM-300s and BUKs, Chinese anti-air radar, all proved completely worthless against U.S. gear and operators. I guarantee you that if you… https://t.co/gNVkDnBEmJ — Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) January 6, 2026

The lengthy tweet concludes:

Now I’m going to suggest that you juxtapose two phrases: “thermobaric bombs” and “Three Gorges Dam”. A China that’s naked from the air has the biggest glass jaw in human history. Now I think there’s pretty good odds that the invasion of Taiwan will never happen at all.

In his 2004 book Dresden, historian Fredrick Taylor wrote that during WWII, the Allies dropped thousands of propaganda leaflets on the Nazi Reich that read, “Europe is a fortress. But it is a fortress without a roof.” The CCP may have reached a similar conclusion about Asia.