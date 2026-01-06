OLD AND BUSTED: Trump targets Venezuela’s oil, US firms stay wary.

The New Hotness? “We seized Nicolas Maduro in order to bring gay marriage to Venezuela, in Tucker’s eyes the most ‘conservative’ country in the New World. You can’t make this stuff up:”

Tucker Carlson believes it’s a “distinct possibility” that the U.S. captured Maduro to *checks notes* “bring gay marriage to Venezuela.” Yes, he’s serious. pic.twitter.com/TmrrwWYgTH — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) January 5, 2026

Ride the rainbow-colored Mobius loop! Last year began with “Gay and transgender liberals around the country…arming themselves over perceived concerns they’ll be rounded up and placed in ‘concentration camps’ under a second Trump administration, according to a report,” and this year begins with Tucker claiming that Trump wants to bring gay marriage to Venezuela.

Trump’s been an advocate of domestic partnerships for gay people as early as 2000, and “days after being elected in 2016 in a ‘60 Minutes’ interview, he said he was ‘fine’ with same-sex marriage,” but I’m pretty sure that expanding gay rights in South America isn’t a major component of the Donroe Doctrine.

