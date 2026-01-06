GOODER AND HARDER, SEATTLE: Seattle police union blasts city’s new socialist mayor for allegedly redirecting drug cases: ‘Insane direction.’

Wilson, 43, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, ran on a platform of seemingly impossible guarantees — including a promise to “Trump-proof Seattle,” according to her campaign website.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild said it was blindsided by a directive from Wilson’s team to pause open drug use arrests, in a statement issued Sunday.

The union said that an internal memo ordered the police department to funnel related cases through the city’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, which aims to steer offenders engaged in low-level drug crime away from the criminal justice system.