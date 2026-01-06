AND ANOTHER ONE: Trans athlete at center of Supreme Court case accused of sexual harassment, intimidation tactics against girls.

Bridgeport High School female student Adaleia Cross, who is a former track and field teammate of the trans athlete when the two were at Bridgeport Middle School, alleges the trans athlete made comments to her that constituted sexual harassment in the girls’ locker room.

Cross, who is one year older than the trans athlete, said she quit the track and field team at Bridgeport High School last year as a sophomore to avoid sharing a locker room again with the trans athlete once that athlete reached high school.

Cross’s mother, Abby, told Fox News Digital what the trans athlete allegedly said to her daughter when they shared the girls’ locker room during the 2022-23 school year. Adaleia was in eighth grade, and the trans athlete was in seventh.

“When Adaleia first told us, she told us that [the trans athlete] was telling her and other girls ‘s— my d—,’” Abby Cross alleged. “[The trans athlete] was saying to her, coming up and saying to her, ‘I’m going to stick my d— in your p—- and also in your a–.’ At different times [the trans athlete] was saying these things to her.”

The mother said the comments were reported to the school.