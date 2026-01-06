THE ART OF THE DEAL: Caribbean nation Dominica agrees to take US asylum seekers as Trump expands deportation deals.

The U.S. has reached an agreement with the Commonwealth of Dominica that could allow some asylum seekers arriving at the U.S. border to be transferred to the Caribbean nation, per reporting by The Associated Press.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit described the agreement as “one of the primary areas of collaboration” between the two governments following recent U.S. entry restrictions imposed on Dominican nationals.

Skerrit said he has been in ongoing discussions with U.S. officials after the White House announced partial visa limitations announced on Dec. 16, but declined to provide details on how many asylum seekers could be sent to Dominica or when the transfers might begin.

Skerrit’s engagement with U.S. authorities has led to what he called “careful deliberations of the need to avoid receiving violent individuals or individuals who will compromise the security of Dominica,” underscoring concerns about public safety.

Dominica’s government continues to publicly address the larger framework of U.S. travel restrictions, even going as far as to say it “continues its engagement with the United States Embassy in Bridgetown and the State Department in Washington … in an effort to reverse a decision announced by the White House to impose partial travel restrictions on Dominican nationals, effective January 1, 2026.”