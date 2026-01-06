NEVER FORGET:
BREAKING: The White House has published a page revealing the full TRUE story of January 6 — before, during, and after.
It includes:
– Video and evidence showing Nancy Pelosi’s involvement
– A complete, detailed timeline of events
– A tribute to those who died on or because of J6… pic.twitter.com/gPWEteBrxn
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2026
The late Norm Macdonald tried to warn us of the violence of the radical right wing protestors:
tomorrow is the 5th anniversay of when Norm simply debunked the J6 psyop in real time 😂 pic.twitter.com/CJvqDnv8Jj
— ℕada (@GlassesNada) January 6, 2026