HILTON AXES HOTEL FROM THEIR SYSTEMS AFTER VIDEO SHOWS THEM CONTINUING TO BAN DHS AND ICE AGENTS:
Influencer Nick Sortor, armed with a video recording device, visited the Lakeville Hampton Inn and quickly learned that the owner and front desk manager, at least, weren’t about to change their unwelcoming stance.
In the video posted on X, Sortor asks about available rooms and is met with resistance when he says they are for DHS.
“We’re not accepting people from immigration, ICE agents, DHS, onto our property,” the clerk says. “It’s just per management, our ownership.”
Sortor points to Hilton’s statement, but the front desk manager indicates he had just spoken with the owner, who informed him there was no change to the selective policy.
🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: I went into the Minnesota Hilton who “apologized” for banning DHS agents, and EXPOSED them for CONTINUING to ban DHS agents@HiltonHotels has decided they want the FULL BUDLIGHT treatment at this point.
Hilton’s operator, Everpeak, STRAIGHT UP LIED in… pic.twitter.com/3g97P7okpz
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 6, 2026
Less than two hours after the video had been uploaded to X, Hilton issued another statement saying they were dropping that particular hotel from their list of franchisees and accusing ownership of lying to them about making corrections to their policy.
“The independent hotel owner had assured us that they had fixed this problem and published a message confirming this. A recent video clearly raises concerns that they are not meeting our standards and values,” the statement reads. “As such, we are taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems.”
It shouldn’t be hard for Hilton’s legal team to send the termination letters to the management of the local franchisee: Gets Worse: Can’t Imagine Why Minneapolis Hilton’s Leaders Didn’t Want ICE Around (Check Out Who Runs It):
Can’t imagine why the operators of this Hilton didn’t want ICE around! pic.twitter.com/vyU6hmdpUm
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 6, 2026