HILTON AXES HOTEL FROM THEIR SYSTEMS AFTER VIDEO SHOWS THEM CONTINUING TO BAN DHS AND ICE AGENTS:

Influencer Nick Sortor, armed with a video recording device, visited the Lakeville Hampton Inn and quickly learned that the owner and front desk manager, at least, weren’t about to change their unwelcoming stance.

In the video posted on X, Sortor asks about available rooms and is met with resistance when he says they are for DHS.

“We’re not accepting people from immigration, ICE agents, DHS, onto our property,” the clerk says. “It’s just per management, our ownership.”

Sortor points to Hilton’s statement, but the front desk manager indicates he had just spoken with the owner, who informed him there was no change to the selective policy.