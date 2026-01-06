T. BECKET ADAMS: Where does Sarah Palin go for her apology?

Even today, a simple search on Microsoft’s Copilot for the date when the former governor coined the term “death panel” carefully notes that her accusation quickly became a viral talking point despite “being widely debunked as a myth.”

Fifteen years after Palin’s remark, disability advocate Krista Carr testified before members of the Canadian parliament that her organization receives weekly reports of medical assistance in dying (MAID) services being suggested unprompted to disabled individuals during routine, non-terminal care visits.

Who could have predicted that government-controlled healthcare, combined with legalized euthanasia, would eventually lead to the sick and uncomfortable being told to kill themselves?

Where does Palin go for her apology?

Canada, whose lawmakers, celebrities, and influencers often boast about their “free” healthcare and stringent anti-gun laws, recorded an astonishing 16,499 MAID suicides, or legalized doctor-assisted suicides, in 2024, following 22,535 such requests that year.

In 2023, the number of MAID suicides was approximately 15,500.

For reference, 2023’s recorded figure gives us a per capita rate of 37 MAID suicides per 100,000 people. During the same year, the United States recorded around 18,000 gun-related homicides, yielding a per capita rate of 5 gun-related murders per 100,000 people.

Put another way, a Canadian has a greater chance of dying by MAID than an American has of being shot dead.

How’s that for perspective?