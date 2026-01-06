FALLOUT: Something Kind of Funny Happened in Caracas. “It was apparently the Presidential Guard spotting unidentified flying objects overhead and unleashing hell upon them, probably thinking it was, indeed, the United States. But it was actually…wait for it… their own drones. These dudes were, by all accounts, shooting up their own equipment and wreaking havoc on the streets. You can’t make this stuff up.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.