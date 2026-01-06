CUBA ‘READY TO FALL’ AFTER MADURO’S OUSTING, TRUMP SAYS:

President Donald Trump said Sunday Cuba is “ready to fall.”

The country no longer has any income after the U.S. ousted Nicolás Maduro, the president of Cuban ally Venezuela, Trump explained. Cuba has received economic support from Venezuela for a quarter-century.

“Cuba looks like it’s ready to fall. I don’t know if they’re gonna hold out,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “But Cuba now has no income. They got all of their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil. They’re not getting any of it.”