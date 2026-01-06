REPORT: Chinese Fishing Vessel Hijacked Off Somalia.

A Chinese fishing vessel from a notorious illegal-fishing fleet has been hijacked off the coast of Puntland, Somalia, according to maritime security consultancy Vanguard Tech.

The vessel in question, Liao Dong Yu 578, was reportedly captured at a position just off the coast near Bandarbeyla, Puntland (09 09 N 050 43 E). The hijackers struck in the early afternoon local time on New Years’ Day, and are suspected to be planning to hold the crew for ransom, Vanguard reported. The report has not been confirmed.

In the past, captured fishing vessels have sometimes been used by Somali pirate gangs to roam the Indian Ocean in search of larger targets, but history suggests that Chinese fishing vessels can also yield significant ransom payouts.

If confirmed, it would be the second time that Liao Dong Yu 578 has been captured by pirates. The vessel was reported hijacked in the same region off Puntland in November 2024, and was released in January 2025 after a reported ransom payment in the low seven figures. In that instance, EUNAVFOR reported the hijacking some weeks after its occurrence.