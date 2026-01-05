MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE (AND TRIM) AGAIN: Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy weight-loss pill in US, triggering price war.

The Danish pharmaceutical company said on Monday that its once-a-day Wegovy pill, which received approval from the US regulator just before Christmas, was now available in the country.

It launched the drug – the first and only pill on the market that imitates the GLP-1 hormone to reduce appetite – at significantly lower prices than injectable versions.

Novo, which is known for its hit Wegovy and Ozempic injections for obesity and diabetes respectively, said the launch “opens new possibilities for the more than 100 million Americans living with obesity”.

Self-paying patients can buy the pill for $5 (£3.70) a day, or $149 a month, for the starting dose of 1.5mg. Apart from being more affordable, the new version is expected to have wider appeal by being needle free and easier for the patient to fit into their routine.

The 4mg dose will also be available for $149 a month until 15 April, then $199, while the highest doses cost $299 a month. Patients with insurance pay from $25 a month.