SECSTATE RUBIO SCHOOLS SUNDAY SHOWS OVER CAPTURE AND EXTRADITION OF NICOLAS MADURO:

Finally, Rubio went on CBS’s Face the Nation and dealt with Margaret Brennan’s…confusion.

In which CBS's Margaret Brennan is confused by the fact that Maduro's extraction did not yield instant regime change. pic.twitter.com/HtT9rdpboW — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 5, 2026

[Transcript omitted] Imagine weeks of helping the Democrats pound a “regime change” narrative ahead of any action in Venezuela, only to not have a military action yield instant regime change. This totally ruins any comparisons to the Middle East. Brennan was naturally confused, and Rubio tried to guide her- to no avail. To her credit, Brennan asked no authorities questions (saving those for a subsequent interview with Senate Intel Chair Tom Cotton (R-AR). Instead, she muddled through questions about oil and the scope of the operation, and on the potential military occupation of Venezuela.

As Ace writes: Retarded Spinster Margaret Brennan Clowns Herself So Hard on Venezuela That No One Will Ever Be Able to Top It (Except Tucker Carlson, One Day Later).

Margaret Brennan says she’s “confused” why Hegseth (and Rubio) just didn’t order Delta Force to not only land inside a military base to capture Maduro, but also order five other helicopter squads to simultaneously capture the other top five leaders of his regime. Why didn’t we just do five simultaneous Al Qaeda captures when we got OBL? My guess would be: Because as soon as you do one, the entire country is alerted to your presence, so you have to get the Big One and get out, quick. But that’s too obvious. Margaret Brennan is “confused” why Delta Force just didn’t execute five other Miracle Operations in perfect coordinated simultaneity.

The Cotton interview was equally, err, interesting: Margaret Brennan Clearly Doesn’t Like Senator Tom Cotton.

Watch Margaret Brennan's body language and facial expressions toward Tom Cotton She is one of the most hostile and condescending interviewers toward Republicans pic.twitter.com/Xkxtkuf3KH — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) January 4, 2026

To quote Miles Davis, it’s also fun to watch “in a silent way:”

Every expression she makes is like a wine drunk spouse having a marital argument. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2026

Even individual still frames are remarkable: