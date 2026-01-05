DECLINE IS A CHOICE: Dallas Mayor: Wall Street to Bolt NYC Under Mamdani.

The mayor of Dallas says he’s ready to welcome a coming “flood” of Wall Street firms if New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani follows through on his socialist agenda — and even warned that Texas could one day dethrone New York as the nation’s financial capital.

Dallas is now the second-largest financial services hub in the U.S., having added more than 100,000 finance jobs over the past decade, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he expects that growth to accelerate under Mamdani.

“The action isn’t here,” Johnson said of The Big Apple, the New York Post reports. “The action is in the western part of the country.”

“What was already a trickle is going to turn into a flood of individuals and companies who have called New York home for a long time, moving to Dallas,” Johnson said.

The 50-year-old Republican compared New York’s potential decline to Venice losing its dominance as Europe’s premier trading hub centuries ago.

“It’s not inconceivable at all that within a certain number of years, people look back and go, ‘Do you remember back when New York was the financial capital of the United States? Isn’t that weird?’” Johnson said.