NICE WORK: DeSantis announces 10,000 illegal immigrants arrested in ‘Operation Tidal Wave’ with DHS.

DeSantis made the announcement at the “Deportation Depot” illegal immigrant detention facility – formerly Baker Correctional Institution – in Sanderson, WKMG reported.

Of those arrested, “63% had criminal arrests or convictions, including violent offenders and sex offenders,” DeSantis said. “Although you don’t have to have committed a crime to be subject to immigration enforcement. If you’ve come illegally, that is the offense.”

He also said about 1,000 people have left voluntarily, using Florida’s program to receive plane tickets back to their home countries. There have been deportation flights since July from Alligator Alcatraz, a new migrant detention center.

DeSantis said that 93 flights have left Deportation Depot in just four months, and no other state has participated more than Florida in the push to stop illegal immigration, WCJB reported.

“The federal government has stationed an immigration judge at both Baker and Alligator Alcatraz. Now, these aren’t Article III judges, they aren’t real judges. They are executive branch employees whose function it is to adjudicate immigration claims,” DeSantis said.

Nearly 3,000 people have been deported so far, Florida officials said Monday.