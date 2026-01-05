DISPATCHES FROM THE FORMER MRS. JEFF BEZOS: MacKenzie Scott Sends Millions to Terror-Tied Nonprofit Network.

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, funneled millions of dollars to a left-wing nonprofit network that supports the nation’s most virulent anti-Israel and anti-Semitic organizations, including some that are under congressional investigation for their ties to terrorist groups, a Washington Free Beacon review found. Scott announced the grant in an essay that cites Hopi prophecy, bird flocks, and sex as inspirations for her latest round of giving.