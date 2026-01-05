DISPATCHES FROM THE FORMER MRS. JEFF BEZOS: MacKenzie Scott Sends Millions to Terror-Tied Nonprofit Network.
MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, funneled millions of dollars to a left-wing nonprofit network that supports the nation’s most virulent anti-Israel and anti-Semitic organizations, including some that are under congressional investigation for their ties to terrorist groups, a Washington Free Beacon review found. Scott announced the grant in an essay that cites Hopi prophecy, bird flocks, and sex as inspirations for her latest round of giving.
Read the whole thing.