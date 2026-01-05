NORTH CAROLINA: Republican registrations outnumber Democrats.

For the first time in North Carolina history, Republican voter registrations outnumber Democrats.

It’s a consolation prize at this point, with those choosing to be unaffiliated nearing the unprecedented 3 million mark and growing the last half of a year at a rate of 7 in 10 registration changes. Still, for a state once a stronghold of the liberal movement, the new order and 2,077 registration advantage is monumental.

For it was a mere 16 years ago when Democrats were in eight of 10 seats for the Council of State and commanded 30-20 and 68-52 majorities in the General Assembly. Then came the historic 2010 midterms, and both chambers being won by Republicans for the first time since Reconstruction 140 years earlier.

Today those figures are 5-5 in the executive offices, and Republicans hold advantages of 30-20 in the Senate and 71-49 in the House of Representatives.