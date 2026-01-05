ALL SOCIALISM IS THEFT:

Mamdani’s Tenant Director, Cea Weaver, says NYC will transition private property to being a “collective good.” She says, “It will mean that especially white families…are gonna have a different relationship to property than the one we currently have.”pic.twitter.com/B8MlAvWaRR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 5, 2026

Escape from New York while you still can.

More from Brianna Wu: “I spent a decade working in progressive politics. They all talk like this behind the scenes. Eventually, I came to the conclusion they were morally unfit to hold any power whatsoever.”