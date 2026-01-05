IF MADURO ENDS UP FORCED TO SETTLE FOR A PUBLIC DEFENDER, THAT WOULD BE *CHEF’S KISS*:

Venezuela: With immediate effect, Switzerland is freezing any Swiss-based assets linked to Nicolás Maduro. If any assets turn out to be of illicit origin, Switzerland will do its best to ensure that these benefit the Venezuelan population. https://t.co/VdnJczonua — Swiss Federal Government (@SwissGov) January 5, 2026

Even if he does end up dead broke, you know some high-profile lefty defense attorney will almost certainly rise to Maduro’s occasion.