YES:
Hegseth is the most effective SecWar the US has had in a very long time.
But he doesn't talk with the bland polish of a managerial class striver, which is the only thing that matters to the hollow men. https://t.co/Dw4TOB1Fld
— John Carter (@martianwyrdlord) January 5, 2026
The first indicator that Hegseth would be an effective Secretary of War was that pretty much the entire defense establishment came out against him. The second indicator was pretty much everything that followed his swearing-in.