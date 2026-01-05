KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: What a Bad Day to Be a Maduro Chum. “My spidey sense told me Maduro was in super-dooper, poop-his-crocks panic mode when he announced he was ready to ‘combat drug trafficking,’ referring, of course, to the funky dust he and his PT-blow boats were funneling into the United States. But, despite the American armada off his coast, I didn’t think a humiliating pajama snatch-and-grab was on the table. All of which reminded me of a 1979 Toyota: oh, what a feeling!”