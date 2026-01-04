CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Appeals panel says California’s ban on open carry in more populated counties is unconstitutional. “The ruling was issued Friday by two judges on a three-judge panel for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The judges found that the state’s policy of limiting open carry to counties with a population of less than 200,000 is inconsistent with the Second Amendment.”
