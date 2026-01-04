CHANGE YOU CAN BELIEVE IN: NFA $200 Tax Stamps On Most Popular NFA Items Relegated to the Ash Heap of History. “Thanks to the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, in the US House, the repeal of the $200 tax on suppressors, short-barreled rifles and shotguns and “any other weapons” officially took effect on January 1. Every single Democrat opposed this measure, along with two RINO Republicans in the House, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Tom Massie of Kentucky.”