PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
…so now they have a problem with kidnapping? pic.twitter.com/gJW01Jo3It
— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 3, 2026
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
…so now they have a problem with kidnapping? pic.twitter.com/gJW01Jo3It
— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 3, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.