SOROS COORDINATE! SOROS COORDINATE!
I showed a "no war with venzuela" protestor how venezuelans are celebrating in the streets.
brain.exe stopped working. pic.twitter.com/V5mfurkVnt
— Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) January 3, 2026
Meanwhile, in Venezuela:
“Girls were forced to prostitute themselves in prison just to get food—to get a piece of bread…and where were all of you, liberals? You said nothing! You did nothing!…do not tell Venezuelans how to feel about being freed from a dictatorship.” pic.twitter.com/O0PK6jVNBX
— Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) January 4, 2026