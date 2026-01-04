PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS BEING UNBURDENED BY WHAT HAS BEEN: Kamala Harris Humiliates Herself Condemning Capture of Maduro.

“Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable,” [Harris] claimed. “That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price.”

Her post continued:

The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to. This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman. If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies. The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home. America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and — most importantly — putting the American people first.

As I pointed out yesterday, Trump has not gotten us into another war. This was a surgical strike that accomplished its objective without a hitch. The statement is curiously similar to pretty much every other Democrats’ statement on the successful mission.

But what makes her statement even more absurd and hypocritical than those of other Democrats is that the Biden-Harris administration approved a $25 million bounty for information leading to Maduro’s arrest just days before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris left office.