TUNE IN AGAIN NEXT WEEK!
Aides Tell Disappointed Trump That Maduro And Mamdani Are Different People https://t.co/LuvOngElMi pic.twitter.com/uGwFCd9axJ
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 3, 2026
TUNE IN AGAIN NEXT WEEK!
Aides Tell Disappointed Trump That Maduro And Mamdani Are Different People https://t.co/LuvOngElMi pic.twitter.com/uGwFCd9axJ
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 3, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.