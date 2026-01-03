“WE’RE IN JEN RUBIN’S WORLD:”

We’re in Jen Rubin’s world. She famously supported moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem and opposed it the moment Trump did what she wanted. Same with bombing Iran. All these people wanted Maduro gone, they just didn’t want Trump being the one to do it.

I can’t believe what I’m seeing…

Every Leftist on X is crying about Maduro being removed from power…

…and every single Venezuelan is celebrating it like there’s no tomorrow

This has been one of the most eye-opening days.

