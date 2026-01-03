COMRADE MAMDANI SLAMS TRUMP’S ILLEGAL MADURO ARREST ON BEHALF OF NYC VENEZUELANS. (WHO WANTS TO TELL HIM?)

Guy who thinks he can arrest Benjamin Netanyahu also thinks it’s bad to arrest foreign leaders. https://t.co/gE6YEu0qnC — daniela (@daniela__127) January 3, 2026

Zohran, the Venezuelans in New York City are there because Maduro made their country unlivable and pushed them out. And most likely they are celebrating right now in NYC's streets. Go explain to your own Venezuelan constituents why they shouldn't be celebrating instead of… pic.twitter.com/Jv9oPl3F15 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 3, 2026

Exit questions about that “briefing:”

By briefed do you mean you logged on to 𝕏 like the rest of us? — greg (@greg16676935420) January 3, 2026

‘I was briefed.’ What is this? Are libs going to pretend for the next 4 years that Mamdani is the mini-President head of a shadow government? He’s a failed rapper whose job it now is to make sure that people don’t get set on fire on the subway, a responsibility already way… https://t.co/9OFCozOw5a — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) January 3, 2026

Mamdani is governing in the media capital of America, so he will have a very loud microphone; the Democrats will position him as a shadow president based upon how well things go in Fun City under his regime. But as Noah Rothman wrote shortly before Mamdani’s election, the right will be happy to let him broadcast at full blast as well:

If Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor of New York City, Republicans plan to highlight that fact in their midterm campaigns against Democratic lawmakers nationwide. That entirely unremarkable observation is the subject of an item in Axios in which the GOP is accused of plotting to “weaponize” New York City Democrats’ voting preferences, which, we should observe, consists entirely of noticing them. For years, says reporter Kate Santaliz in her scandalized dispatch, the GOP has made former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi into a “bogeywoman.” Her capacity to “rile up the base” was unrivaled. But with her diminished role, “GOP strategists are testing new symbols of the party’s left, and hope Mamdani will fill that void.”

Based upon the past couple of days – and much of 2025, that’s looking like a pretty safe bet.