ED MORRISSEY: Trump Captures Maduro, Wife; Both Face Trial in New York.

Nicolas Maduro could have left like Bashar al-Assad. Instead, he chose the Manuel Noriega option – an option he apparently never considered.

Overnight, Donald Trump ordered special forces into Caracas, backed by strikes on Venezuela security assets, and captured Maduro and his wife. Trump announced the capture on Truth Social, along with a presser to be held in a couple of hours:

The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The announcement came shortly after John’s overnight post, when news of the attack on Caracas first emerged. At the time, John noted that “no one knows where Maduro is,” which apparently was almost literally true. The Venezeulans at that time had no idea that Maduro and his wife had been captured and removed.