ED MORRISSEY: Trump Captures Maduro, Wife; Both Face Trial in New York.
Nicolas Maduro could have left like Bashar al-Assad. Instead, he chose the Manuel Noriega option – an option he apparently never considered.
Overnight, Donald Trump ordered special forces into Caracas, backed by strikes on Venezuela security assets, and captured Maduro and his wife. Trump announced the capture on Truth Social, along with a presser to be held in a couple of hours:
The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP
The announcement came shortly after John’s overnight post, when news of the attack on Caracas first emerged. At the time, John noted that “no one knows where Maduro is,” which apparently was almost literally true. The Venezeulans at that time had no idea that Maduro and his wife had been captured and removed.
No word yet on when Judge Boasberg will order Maduro’s release. And as Ace writes, “This is a sad day, per Tucker Carlson. Why, the parade of paid Venezuelan spokesmen he ‘interviews’ on his propaganda show say that the narcoterrorist communist dictatorship of Venezuela is secretly very ‘conservative!’”
Don't defend communist dictators like Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/MroPusYFAy
— The Ben Shapiro Show (@BenShapiroShow) November 8, 2025
“And he pushes obvious lies like this because 1, he’s paid to, and 2, he thinks his audience is actually so stupid they are diagnosably learing disabled (yes that was an intentional mispelling) and he has absolutely zero respect for his Pay Pigs who he assumes will believe literally anything as long as it’s wrapped in ‘anti-establishment’ tissue paper.”
The 10 Best Things About Trump’s Venezuela Victory:
10. America’s enemies are terrified
9. Democrats went from siding with Somali fraudsters early in the week to communist narco terrorists who ignored democracy by the weekend
8. Libertarians are upset
7. Unleashing…
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 3, 2026