ZOHRAN MAMDANI CANNOT FAIL, HE CAN ONLY BE FAILED:
We are one day in and already at the "good tsar, bad boyars" stage. pic.twitter.com/quQeT6voXq
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 2, 2026
