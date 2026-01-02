AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Mamdani Dethrones Gavin Newsom As U-Haul's Top Salesman https://t.co/FY9aOnJWWf pic.twitter.com/Xat8I0QeYs
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 2, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Mamdani Dethrones Gavin Newsom As U-Haul's Top Salesman https://t.co/FY9aOnJWWf pic.twitter.com/Xat8I0QeYs
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 2, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.