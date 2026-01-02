THIS WILL END WELL: Zohran Mamdani: I’ll show the world whether the Left can govern.

Zohran Mamdani said he would show whether “the Left can govern” in his inaugural address as New York mayor.

Mr Mamdani declared he was not scared of being seen as “too radical” and vowed to “audaciously” embark on “big government” plans that critics have warned will bankrupt small businesses and endanger the public.

The new mayor, who had been sworn in just hours before at midnight on Thursday, addressed tens of thousands of supporters in Manhattan, accompanied by the US’s most high-profile progressive figures.

“There are many who will be watching. They want to know if the Left can govern,” Mr Mamdani said.

Speaking behind a lectern outside City Hall, where a dais had been erected for the occasion, he continued: “They want to know if the struggles* that afflict them can be solved. They want to know if it is right to hope again… We will set an example for the world.”