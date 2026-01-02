January 2, 2026

YOU’VE BEEN ROBBED (CALIFORNIA EDITION):

Meanwhile, in San Francisco: San Fran mayor signs bill that could give black residents $5M each — but admits city is too broke to pay.

Every time I think SF has hit Peak San Francisco, the city goes and does something like this.

Plus: “A state that never allowed slavery wants to make residents who never owned slaves pay reparations to people who never were slaves.

UPDATE: “A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul. — George Bernard Shaw” (Charlie)

Posted at 11:28 am by Stephen Green