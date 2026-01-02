OH MY: Trump says US will intervene if Iran starts killing protesters: ‘Locked and loaded.’ “Trump’s warning comes as demonstrations triggered by Iran’s deteriorating economy expand beyond the capital and raise concerns about a potential heavy-handed crackdown by security forces. At least seven people — including protesters and members of Iran’s security services — have been reported killed during clashes, according to international reporting.”

Related: Israel Monitors Iran Unrest, Concerned Regime May Launch Preemptive Missile Strike.