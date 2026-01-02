BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: More than half of UC Berkeley disability accommodations are ’emotional.’

At UC Berkeley, this year has the most students registered as disabled since 2020, according to the data.

The data, which only goes back to 2020, shows the number of students who received disability accommodations increasing every year. In 2020-2021, there were 4,153. The following year there were 4,585. This year, there are 5,711.

The greatest percentage of disabled students this year have “psychological” or “emotional” impediments. There are 2,528 registered, representing more than 50 percent of all students with disabilities at the university.

The next most common is ADHD/ADD, with 1,675 students. According to the data, 287 students have a learning disability, 290 face mobility problems, 71 struggle to hear, and 63 have impaired vision.