January 2, 2026

THIS HASN’T BEEN NEWS FOR MORE THAN TWO DECADES, BUT THE REMINDERS REMAIN IMPORTANT:

The internet has undercut the media’s self-appointed gatekeeper role at least since Matt Drudge breaking the Monica Lewinsky story. But rather than reform, the media keep doing the same old, same old — for shrinking audiences.

Posted at 10:26 am by Stephen Green