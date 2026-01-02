THIS HASN’T BEEN NEWS FOR MORE THAN TWO DECADES, BUT THE REMINDERS REMAIN IMPORTANT:

Their first instinct is always to go after the reporter not to investigate the issue. Because they’re not journalists, they’re gatekeepers. pic.twitter.com/62zCOVORj0 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 1, 2026

The internet has undercut the media’s self-appointed gatekeeper role at least since Matt Drudge breaking the Monica Lewinsky story. But rather than reform, the media keep doing the same old, same old — for shrinking audiences.