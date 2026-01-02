MORE:
Let me get this straight
– In 1913, zero American families paid income tax.
– In 2025, every family paid income tax, and about 2/3rds of it just covered fraud.
We have become a tax-farm for politicians to enrich themselves and anyone who they can import to vote for them https://t.co/eq7JNFxxN1 pic.twitter.com/XGd46U2pJ2
— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) January 1, 2026
I’ve written here and at PJ Media for longer than I can remember, that when the middle class finally realizes how badly they’ve been ripped off, anything could happen.
Maybe now they’re starting to wake up.