Let me get this straight – In 1913, zero American families paid income tax. – In 2025, every family paid income tax, and about 2/3rds of it just covered fraud. We have become a tax-farm for politicians to enrich themselves and anyone who they can import to vote for them https://t.co/eq7JNFxxN1 pic.twitter.com/XGd46U2pJ2 — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) January 1, 2026

I’ve written here and at PJ Media for longer than I can remember, that when the middle class finally realizes how badly they’ve been ripped off, anything could happen.

Maybe now they’re starting to wake up.