YES: We need zero tolerance for Islamism.

It is this aspect which fuels the disproportionate rage of the likes of 5Pillars towards successful modern Muslim states like Jordan, Turkey and the UAE, which take a pragmatic approach towards Israel and attempt to keep Islamism firmly in check. Ironically, Islamism and Muslim identitarianism have flourished in many parts of the West due to its free speech norms, even as they are ruthlessly suppressed in much of the Islamic world itself. Britain only banned Hizb ut-Tahrir last year, trailing most of the Arab world by decades. And whilst 5Pillars is free to denounce Christmas in Britain, a Jordanian religious scholar who did the same thing was quickly picked up by security services along with a number of students involved in encouraging Muslims to shun Christmas — as 5Pillars was likewise lamenting over the past few days.

The site’s attachment to free speech is highly selective, however, as it has shared calls for Turkish teenagers on TikTok making jokes about Islamic prayer to be targeted by their universities and prosecuted.

Islamist organisations like 5Pillars exploit Western freedoms to promote an agenda that is fundamentally antithetical to Western ideals and interests. They seek to lock Muslim populations into a dead-end agenda of rage and reaction, and to promote an agenda that their own homelands see as socially destructive. The complacency and denialism of the West, which has handed sectarians the potent weapon of “Islamophobia”, risks the stability of both our own societies and that of the Islamic world.