THE MIND REELS:
This is staggering:
– the US collects more income tax than the *entire national budget* of every county except China
– and we lose more in fraud than the entire budget of all but four
So, money is clearly not the issue
Politicians raise taxes not because it’s needed, but… https://t.co/eq7JNFxxN1 pic.twitter.com/MlwJO6vUE1
— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) January 1, 2026
Reminder: We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem — and a fraud & theft problem equal to a significant fraction of global GDP.