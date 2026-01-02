THE MIND REELS:

This is staggering:

– the US collects more income tax than the *entire national budget* of every county except China

– and we lose more in fraud than the entire budget of all but four

So, money is clearly not the issue

So, money is clearly not the issue

Politicians raise taxes not because it's needed, but…

— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) January 1, 2026